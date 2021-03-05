BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,317,108 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531,839 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.56% of 3D Systems worth $202,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,372 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 273,850 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,443 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,731 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,529 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $47,760.00. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $308,160 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDD. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

