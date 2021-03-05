BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,557,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,477 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.01% of Eidos Therapeutics worth $204,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EIDX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $721,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 513.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Franco Valle sold 1,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.45, for a total transaction of $219,161.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $2,938,880.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,072 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EIDX opened at $122.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -46.12 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.52. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $132.54.

EIDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

