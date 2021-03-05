BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,302,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,043 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.11% of Urban Edge Properties worth $198,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,843,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,555 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 500.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,181,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,480,000 after buying an additional 984,349 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 109.5% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 967,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,409,000 after buying an additional 506,025 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 282.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 478,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,344,000 after buying an additional 353,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 301,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

NYSE UE opened at $16.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

