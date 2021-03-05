BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.28% of TTM Technologies worth $210,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.