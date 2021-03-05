BlackRock Inc. Sells 310,138 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,485,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 310,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.47% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $194,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 118,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 66,669 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The company had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.