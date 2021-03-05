BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the January 28th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000.

NYSE:MUC remained flat at $$14.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. 69,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,273. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $15.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

