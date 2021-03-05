BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MZA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MZA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the January 28th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $14.20. 19,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,684. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $15.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund during the third quarter worth about $609,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 63,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in various investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and issued by Arizona and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.