Blair William & Co. IL Buys 5,935 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,761 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.7% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $1,012,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,977.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,229.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,203.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

