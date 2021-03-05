Blakecoin (BLC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $42.00

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blakecoin has a market cap of $55,878.48 and approximately $42.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,123.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,511.44 or 0.03140774 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.35 or 0.00370607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.07 or 0.01028764 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $207.75 or 0.00431711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.93 or 0.00373885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.45 or 0.00250296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00022771 BTC.

About Blakecoin

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Blakecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

