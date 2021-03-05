Blocery Market Capitalization Achieves $5.30 Million (BLY)

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. Blocery has a market cap of $5.30 million and $1.95 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocery token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0972 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blocery has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.05 or 0.00464249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00069054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00078046 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00082184 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00050977 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.35 or 0.00456654 BTC.

Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,534,937 tokens. Blocery’s official website is blocery.io . Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

