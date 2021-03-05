Block-Logic (BLTG) Price Up 23.5% This Week

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 32.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, Block-Logic has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. One Block-Logic token can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Block-Logic has a market cap of $639,851.97 and $468.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000094 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000162 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 580.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

