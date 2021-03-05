Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.05 Million

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market cap of $4.05 million and $1,798.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.64 or 0.00751261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00025719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00031280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00059649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00043046 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

