BlockMesh (BMH) Trading Up 151.1% Over Last 7 Days

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded up 36% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. One BlockMesh coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlockMesh has a market cap of $1.58 million and $37,565.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlockMesh has traded up 151.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BlockMesh Profile

BlockMesh is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. The official website for BlockMesh is www.blockmesh.io . The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BlockMesh

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockMesh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

