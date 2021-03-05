Blockpass 24 Hour Volume Reaches $731.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockpass has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blockpass has a market cap of $1.09 million and $731.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $366.10 or 0.00749949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00025737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00031343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00059184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00042661 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

Blockpass Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

