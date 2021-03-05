Blocktix (TIX) Market Cap Tops $589,090.33

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Blocktix token can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Blocktix has a market cap of $589,090.33 and $4.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blocktix has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Blocktix

Blocktix (TIX) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Blocktix’s official website is blocktix.io . The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blocktix

