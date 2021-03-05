BLOCKv (VEE) Market Capitalization Tops $13.48 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $13.48 million and $303,650.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.80 or 0.00754562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00031324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00059245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00042825 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,271,009,159 tokens. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

