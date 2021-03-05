Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Trading Up 17.4% Over Last Week

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $138.45 million and $238,321.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can currently be bought for $3.64 or 0.00007469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.45 or 0.00460126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00068359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00076621 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00083112 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00049955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.00 or 0.00463303 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars.

