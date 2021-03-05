Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) One Day Volume Tops $28,597.00

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can now be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blue Whale EXchange has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $28,597.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blue Whale EXchange has traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00056164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.51 or 0.00745374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00026353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00031809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00060623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00043013 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Coin Profile

Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,940,173 coins. The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Whale EXchange’s official message board is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation . Blue Whale EXchange’s official website is www.bluewhale.foundation . Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

Buying and Selling Blue Whale EXchange

