Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Shares Up 8.1%

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) shares shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. 280,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 319,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blueknight Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Blueknight Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $98.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 2.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.76% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

About Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

