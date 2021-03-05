Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Down 27.9% in February

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the January 28th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:BBSRF opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. Bluestone Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84.

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Blanco gold project and the Mita geothermal project located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

