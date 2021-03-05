BMO Capital Markets Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to $45.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE CNQ traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.25 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $30.95.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,651,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,307,000 after buying an additional 452,855 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,031,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,774 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,212,000 after purchasing an additional 306,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,978,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,980,000 after purchasing an additional 510,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,795,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,732,000 after purchasing an additional 516,834 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.