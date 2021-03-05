BMO Capital Markets Boosts Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$20.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 160.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EQX. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$20.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$19.25 to C$18.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial lowered Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of CVE EQX traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.88. The company had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

