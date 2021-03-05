BMO Capital Markets Boosts Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target to $17.00

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 42.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRETF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $19.50 to $18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

OTCMKTS MRETF traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.92. 2,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $13.21.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

