BMO Capital Markets Increases Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Price Target to $4.25

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $4.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 65.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from $2.75 to $3.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

OTCMKTS BDIMF remained flat at $$2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,763. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $149.41 million, a PE ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

