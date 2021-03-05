BMO Capital Markets Increases Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$15.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CIBC upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Tricon Residential stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 605,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,363. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$5.45 and a 12 month high of C$13.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.83.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

