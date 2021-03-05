BMO Capital Markets Raises Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) Price Target to $20.50

Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EQX. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.