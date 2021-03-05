BNP Paribas Upgrades Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) to “Outperform”

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale cut Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Meggitt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGGF remained flat at $$6.26 during trading hours on Friday. Meggitt has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

