Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.25 and last traded at $52.99. Approximately 404,503 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 383,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.14.

BCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $44,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Boise Cascade by 92.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boise Cascade by 13.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Boise Cascade by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.