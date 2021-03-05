BOMB (BOMB) Trading Up 66.7% This Week

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market cap of $668,175.94 and approximately $172,496.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 66.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,590.31 or 0.99807031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00038495 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00011650 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00086596 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003493 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 912,622 coins and its circulating supply is 911,834 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

