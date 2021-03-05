Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Upgraded at TD Securities

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.15 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$0.65. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 64.29% from the stock’s previous close.

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$0.45 and set an “underpeform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.10 to C$0.57 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.82.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.70. 23,695,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,701,597. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.46. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$0.95.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

