Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$1.25 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$0.85. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s previous close.

BBD.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lowered Bombardier, Inc. Class B to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.75 to C$0.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.82.

TSE:BBD.B traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.70. 23,695,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,701,597. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.46. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$0.95. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

