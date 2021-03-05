Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Raised to $0.80 at Scotiabank

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $0.65 to $0.80 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.00% from the company’s current price.

BDRBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bombardier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.59.

Shares of Bombardier stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. 6,085,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,028,084. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

