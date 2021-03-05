Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen cut shares of Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC cut shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.55 to $0.65 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.57.

Shares of BDRBF opened at $0.50 on Friday. Bombardier has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 347,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

