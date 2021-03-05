BonFi (BNF) Reaches Market Cap of $2.62 Million

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 5th. BonFi has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $1.59 million worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BonFi has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One BonFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.09 or 0.00461913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00068870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00076684 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00082851 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00049773 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.19 or 0.00464155 BTC.

BonFi Token Profile

BonFi’s total supply is 981,249,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 tokens. The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars.

