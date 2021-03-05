Bonterra Energy (BNEFF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS: BNEFF):

2/18/2021 – Bonterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1.25 to $2.75. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Bonterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $1.75 to $3.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Bonterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1.50 to $2.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Bonterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2.50 to $3.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Bonterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $1.50 to $2.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Bonterra Energy stock remained flat at $$2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,376. The company has a market cap of $90.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.42. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

