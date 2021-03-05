Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Lifted by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 1.5% of NWK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Booking by 10.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 8.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 11.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 11.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $3.56 on Friday, reaching $2,222.91. 4,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,152.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1,976.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,450.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $23.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,170.57.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

