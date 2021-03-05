Boosted Finance Market Cap Hits $4.09 Million (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Boosted Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $68.30 or 0.00138775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 43% against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $302,624.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

