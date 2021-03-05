Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 335.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,780 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BAH traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.44. 8,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,833. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

