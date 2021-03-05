Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.07% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $7,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $5,323,933.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.58. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAH. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.09.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

