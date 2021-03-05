BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,402,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 521,465 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.98% of BorgWarner worth $92,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $742,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,383 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $76,912,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,561,000 after buying an additional 1,388,500 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after buying an additional 870,586 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 109.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,156,000 after buying an additional 860,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $151,681.14. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BWA opened at $46.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.08. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.07.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

