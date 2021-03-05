BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Trading 5% Higher

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)’s share price traded up 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.98 and last traded at $48.84. 3,680,590 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 2,779,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.51.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

