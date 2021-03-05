BoringDAO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.99 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. BoringDAO has a market cap of $47.90 million and approximately $8.99 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded 36.9% higher against the US dollar. One BoringDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $589.06 or 0.01224696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.72 or 0.00467221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00069266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00077968 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00082437 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00051515 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.56 or 0.00462722 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,322 tokens. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.