Boston Partners Acquires 24,527 Shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,527 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.25% of Vasta Platform worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vasta Platform in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,235,000.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on VSTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of VSTA stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. Vasta Platform Limited has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.20.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.