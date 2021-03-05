Boston Partners Boosts Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.13% of KBR worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Snyder Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,716,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after buying an additional 850,878 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,114,000 after buying an additional 821,575 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 857.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 702,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 629,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,191,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,711,000 after buying an additional 465,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.30. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.