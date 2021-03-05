Boston Partners Buys 20,939 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,939 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.01% of Matrix Service worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Matrix Service by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 279,002 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Matrix Service by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 72,840 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Matrix Service by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,966,000 after acquiring an additional 167,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Matrix Service by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,909,000 after acquiring an additional 131,514 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Shares of Matrix Service stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. Analysts predict that Matrix Service will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.