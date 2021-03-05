Boston Partners Buys 989,980 Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 166.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,584,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989,980 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.82% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $15,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 284.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. 28.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Shares of NESR stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.97. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 4.63%. Equities research analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

National Energy Services Reunited Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.