Boston Partners Cuts Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,182 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.31% of Huntsman worth $17,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 285.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,140,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUN opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUN. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.61.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

