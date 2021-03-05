Boston Partners Cuts Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,697 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.09% of The AES worth $14,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in The AES by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 23,793 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AES by 38.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 68,321 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in The AES by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 138,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 8,767.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The AES by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,246,000 after acquiring an additional 203,152 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

NYSE AES opened at $25.88 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of -49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This is a boost from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

