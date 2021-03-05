Boston Partners Decreases Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.14% of Assurant worth $11,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $128.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $143.67.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

