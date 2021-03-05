Boston Partners Grows Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 151.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,613 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.55% of Caleres worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Caleres by 20.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Caleres during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Caleres by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

CAL has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $630.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

In other news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $216,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,985.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $115,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,381.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $831,330 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

